TSN KOREA = A team of seven Korean elementary school students has captured global attention by achieving fourth place at the 2026 Odyssey of the Mind World Finals, one of the world's largest creativity competitions.

Representing South Korea, Seven Pi's recorded the highest result among all Korean elementary teams participating this year, marking a significant milestone for Korean creative education.

The Odyssey of the Mind World Finals, supported by NASA, brings together tens of thousands of students from around the world every year. Participants are challenged to solve complex problems by combining science, engineering, arts, and humanities through innovative thinking and teamwork.

Seven Pi's competed in Challenge 1, "Off the Rails," one of the most competitive divisions of the event. This year, 54 teams from countries including the United States, China, Germany, Poland, and Singapore participated in the category.

The challenge required students to design and operate a vehicle capable of completing multiple tasks while presenting a creative performance. Success depended not only on engineering skills but also on artistic expression, storytelling, and effective team collaboration.

The team consisted of Kim Min-jun, Lee Ji-yu, Kim Do-woo, Lee Ju-yong, Na Hyo-joo, Choi Ji-ho, and Kim Seo-yeon. Unlike traditional school-based teams, the members came from different schools and united under a shared passion for creativity and innovation.

The name Seven Pi's symbolizes seven unique students connected like the endless mathematical constant Pi, working together toward a common goal.

Over several months, the students developed ideas, designed engineering solutions, built props and vehicle systems, and refined their presentation through continuous collaboration.

Their achievement demonstrates the growing strength of Korea's creativity-focused education model. Rather than relying solely on academic knowledge, the competition rewards innovation, teamwork, communication, and real-world problem-solving skills.

Coach Heo Yoon-hee praised the students for their dedication and resilience, emphasizing that their personal growth and teamwork were as valuable as the final ranking.

The success of Seven Pi's serves as a powerful example of how creativity, collaboration, and perseverance can help young students compete successfully on the world stage.

Their remarkable accomplishment highlights the potential of Korea's next generation and offers an inspiring vision for future creative and innovative leaders.

한국 초등학생 7인의 기적 세븐파이즈, 세계창의력 올림피아드 세계 4위 쾌거



대한민국 초등학생들이 세계 무대에서 창의력과 협업의 힘을 증명했다.

대한민국 대표팀 세븐파이즈(Seven Pi's)가 미국에서 열린 2026 세계창의력 올림피아드(Odyssey of the Mind World Finals)에서 세계 4위를 차지하며 한국 초등부 참가팀 가운데 최고 성적을 기록했다.

이번 성과는 단순한 입상 이상의 의미를 가진다. 세븐파이즈가 참가한 '도전과제 1 : Off the Rails' 부문은 세계 각국의 우수 학생들이 참가하는 대표적인 공학·창의융합 분야로 평가받는다. 올해 대회에는 미국, 중국, 독일, 폴란드, 싱가포르 등 54개 팀이 참가해 치열한 경쟁을 펼쳤다.

세계창의력올림피아드는 미국 항공우주국(NASA)이 후원하는 세계 최대 규모의 창의력 국제대회다. 매년 수만 명의 학생들이 참가해 과학, 공학, 예술, 인문학을 융합한 창의적 문제 해결 능력을 겨루며 미래 인재들의 축제로 불린다.

세븐파이즈는 김민준, 이지유, 김도우, 이주용, 나효주, 최지호, 김서연 학생 등 7명으로 구성됐다. 일반적인 학교 대표팀과 달리 서로 다른 학교에 재학 중인 초등학생들이 창의력이라는 공통의 목표 아래 하나의 팀으로 뭉쳤다.

팀명인 세븐파이즈에는 서로 다른 개성과 재능을 가진 7명의 학생들이 원주율 파이(π)처럼 하나로 연결되어 무한한 가능성을 만들어낸다는 의미가 담겨 있다.

학생들은 수개월 동안 아이디어 회의와 토론, 설계 작업을 반복하며 과제를 준비했다. 차량 구조 설계부터 무대 소품 제작, 공연 구성까지 모든 과정을 직접 수행하며 창의성과 기술력을 동시에 키워왔다.

특히 도전과제 1은 차량을 활용해 다양한 임무를 수행하는 공학 중심 과제로 작은 오차 하나가 결과를 좌우할 만큼 높은 난도를 자랑한다. 기술 설계 능력뿐 아니라 창의적 스토리텔링과 예술적 표현력, 팀워크까지 종합적으로 평가된다.

이번 성과는 대한민국 창의융합 교육의 가능성을 보여준 대표 사례로 평가된다. 암기 중심 교육이 아닌 문제 해결과 협업, 창작 능력을 요구하는 국제 무대에서 한국 학생들이 세계 정상급 경쟁력을 입증했기 때문이다.

허윤희 지도교사는 "세계 4위라는 결과도 의미 있지만 아이들이 서로 협력하며 성장한 과정 자체가 더욱 값진 성과"라며 "이번 경험이 미래를 이끌 창의융합형 인재로 성장하는 밑거름이 되길 바란다"고 말했다.

세븐파이즈의 도전은 단순한 대회 참가를 넘어 대한민국 미래 교육의 방향성을 보여준다. 인공지능과 첨단기술 시대가 요구하는 창의성, 협업 능력, 문제 해결 역량이 무엇인지를 보여준 값진 사례로 남게 됐다.

세계 무대에서 빛난 일곱 명의 초등학생들이 보여준 도전 정신은 대한민국 창의교육의 새로운 가능성을 증명하며 미래 세대에게 희망의 메시지를 전하고 있다.