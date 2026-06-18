TSN KOREA 송은하 기자 | 2026년 1학기부터 동신대학교 반려동물학과 겸임교수로 재직 중인 래퍼 아웃사이더(신옥철)가 지난 13일부터 14일까지 광주 김대중컨벤션센터 A전시장에서 개최된 ‘2026 광주 렙타일페어’에 참여하며 특수동물 문화 확산과 현장 중심 교육에 힘을 보탰다.

이번 행사는 다양한 양서·파충류와 특수동물을 한자리에서 만나볼 수 있는 전시·체험형 박람회로 운영됐으며, 전국 각지에서 모인 관련 업계 관계자와 관람객들의 높은 관심 속에 성황리에 진행됐다.

행사장에서는 국내 최초로 선보인 ‘이색 파충류 배틀’을 비롯해 다양한 생태 교육 프로그램과 체험 콘텐츠가 운영됐으며, 게코 특별전에는 벽에 붙어 생활하는 게코부터 지상성 게코, 희귀 모프 개체까지 다양한 종이 전시돼 관람객들의 관심을 모았다.

또한 육지거북, 크레스티드게코, 카멜레온, 피그미다람쥐 등 평소 쉽게 접하기 어려운 특수동물들이 소개됐으며, 관람객들은 동물 생태 설명과 체험 프로그램을 통해 양서·파충류에 대한 이해를 높이는 시간을 가졌다.

특히 이번 행사에는 신옥철 겸임교수가 재직 중인 동신대학교 반려동물학과가 참여해 의미를 더했다. 재학생들은 양서·파충류 생태 해설, 관람객 안내, 교육 프로그램 운영 등에 참여하며 현장 실무 경험을 쌓았고, 전공 지식을 실제 산업 현장에 적용하는 기회를 가졌다.

이번 박람회 참여는 대학 교육과 산업 현장을 연결하는 산학협력 사례로 평가받았으며, 학생들은 특수동물 분야 전문가 및 산업 관계자들과 교류하며 실무 역량을 강화하는 시간을 가졌다.

이경동 동신대학교 반려동물학과 학과장은 “이번 광주 렙타일페어는 학생들이 강의실에서 배운 이론을 실제 산업 현장에 적용해 볼 수 있었던 뜻깊은 교육의 장이었다”며 “앞으로도 다양한 산학협력 프로그램과 현장 실습을 통해 반려동물 산업을 이끌어갈 전문 인재 양성에 힘쓰겠다”고 말했다.

한편, 신옥철 동신대학교 반려동물학과 겸임교수는 산업 현장의 경험을 교육 현장에 접목하고 있다. 국내 최초 양서·파충류 전문 사설교육기관인 랩 아카데미를 운영하며 특수동물 교육과 문화 콘텐츠 개발에 힘쓰고 있다.

[English]



Outsider Shin Ok-cheol Promotes Exotic Animal Education at 2026 Gwangju Reptile Fair

Rapper Outsider (Shin Ok-cheol), founder of Korea’s first private amphibian and reptile education institution RAP Academy and an adjunct professor in the Department of Companion Animal Science at Dongshin University, participated in the 2026 Gwangju Reptile Fair held at Kimdaejung Convention Center in Gwangju from June 13 to 14.

The event served as a large-scale exhibition and experiential fair featuring a wide range of amphibians, reptiles, and exotic animals. Industry professionals, breeders, educators, and visitors from across the country gathered to explore emerging trends in the rapidly growing exotic pet sector.

Among the highlights of the exhibition was Korea’s first-ever “Exotic Reptile Battle,” along with various ecological education programs and interactive experiences. A special gecko exhibition attracted significant attention by showcasing diverse species, including arboreal geckos known for climbing vertical surfaces, terrestrial geckos, and rare morph varieties.

Visitors also had the opportunity to observe and learn about uncommon exotic animals such as tortoises, crested geckos, chameleons, and pygmy squirrels. Educational sessions and hands-on programs provided valuable insights into animal ecology, husbandry, and responsible ownership.

The participation of Dongshin University’s Department of Companion Animal Science added further significance to the event. Students took part in ecological interpretation, visitor guidance, and educational program operations, gaining practical field experience while applying academic knowledge in a real-world industry environment.

Industry observers viewed the program as a successful example of university-industry collaboration. Students were able to interact directly with professionals and business representatives in the exotic animal sector, enhancing their practical skills and professional networks.

Lee Kyung-dong, Head of the Department of Companion Animal Science at Dongshin University, said the event offered students a meaningful opportunity to apply classroom learning in an actual industry setting.

“It was an invaluable educational experience that allowed students to bridge theory and practice,” Lee said. “We will continue expanding industry partnerships and field-training programs to cultivate the next generation of professionals in the companion animal industry.”

Meanwhile, Professor Shin Ok-cheol continues to lead RAP Academy, Korea’s first specialized private institution dedicated to amphibian and reptile education. Through educational programs and cultural content development, he has been working to expand public awareness and professional expertise in the exotic animal field.

Since the first semester of the 2026 academic year, Shin has also been teaching at Dongshin University’s College of Health and Welfare, bringing extensive industry experience into the classroom and helping strengthen practical education for future companion animal professionals.



