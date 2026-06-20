TSN KOREA 송은하 기자 | 대한민국 전라남도 신안군 조희룡미술관이 한국화가 박규민 초대전 '마음의 바다, 기억의 창고'를 개최하고 오는 9월 30일까지 관람객들을 맞이한다.

박규민 작가의 작품은 단순한 바다 풍경을 묘사하는 데 머물지 않는다. 작가에게 바다는 기억과 시간이 축적된 내면의 공간이며, 어린 시절의 추억과 삶의 경험이 응축된 심리적 풍경이다. 이번 전시에서는 바다와 산호를 중심으로 한 대표작들을 통해 인간의 감정과 기억이 어떻게 시각적 이미지로 형상화되는지를 보여준다.

특히 작품 속 산호는 박 작가의 핵심 조형 언어다. 끊임없이 성장하고 변화하는 산호는 생명력과 회복, 관계와 공존을 상징하며 기쁨과 슬픔, 사랑과 희망 등 인간의 다양한 감정을 담아낸다. 화면 가득 펼쳐지는 유기적 형태와 풍부한 색채는 관람객들에게 자신만의 기억을 환기시키는 계기를 제공한다.



한국미술협회 이사를 역임하고 국립경상대학교 일반대학원 문화콘텐츠학 한국화 전공 박사인 박 작가는 15회 이상의 초대 개인전과 다수의 단체전 참여, 프랑스 루브르 아트페어와 싱가포르 아트아파트페어, 그리스 아트아티나 국제아트페어 등 국내외 주요 전시에 참여하며 작품세계를 확장해 왔다.

박규민 작가는 "바다는 누구에게나 존재하는 기억의 저장소라고 생각한다"며 "이번 전시를 통해 관람객들이 작품 속 풍경을 바라보며 자신의 기억과 감정을 되돌아보고, 잠시나마 치유와 위로를 얻는 시간이 되길 바란다"고 말했다.

박규민 초대전은 신안군 조희룡미술관에서 무료로 관람할 수 있다.

Artist Gyu-min, Park Invites Viewers into an Ocean of Memory at the Jo Hee-ryong Art Museum in Sinan County, South Korea

"The Sea of the Mind, The Warehouse of Memories" explores emotion, memory and healing through coral-inspired paintings

Korean painter Park Gyu-min is presenting his solo exhibition, "The Sea of the Mind, The Warehouse of Memories," at the Jo Hee-ryong Art Museum in Sinan County, South Korea, offering visitors an immersive journey into the emotional landscapes hidden beneath the sea. The exhibition runs through September 30.

Rather than depicting the sea as a physical environment, Park interprets it as an inner space where memories, emotions and personal experiences accumulate over time. His paintings transform underwater imagery into symbolic landscapes that reflect the human psyche.

At the center of Park's visual language is coral. In his work, coral functions as more than a marine organism; it becomes a metaphor for growth, resilience, relationships and the interconnected nature of life. Through vibrant colors and organic forms, the artist creates dynamic compositions that evoke both personal and universal emotions.

Park holds a doctorate in Cultural Contents from Gyeongsang National University and has exhibited widely throughout South Korea and internationally. His works have been featured at major art fairs in Paris, Singapore and Athens, while earning recognition through awards including the Grand Prize in the Shin Art Competition's Korean Painting Division.

"The sea is a warehouse of memories that exists within all of us," Park said. "I hope visitors will rediscover their own memories and emotions through these paintings and find a moment of comfort and healing."

Admission to the exhibition is free throughout the exhibition period.