TSN KOREA 박용준 기자 | 강철은장학재단(The Kang Chuleun Scholarship Foundation, 대표 로버트 강)이 올해도 한인 차세대 인재 육성을 위한 장학사업을 이어가며 글로벌 리더 양성에 나섰다.

강철은장학재단은 지난 17일 미국 워싱턴 소재 미주한국일보 회의실에서 제6회 강철은 리더십 장학금 시상식을 개최하고 에이든 강 올라자발(예일대학교 2학년), 아로 고(노스웨스턴대학교 2학년), 조이 리(노스웨스턴대학교 1학년) 학생을 올해 장학생으로 선정했다. 장학생들에게는 각각 2,500달러씩 총 7,500달러의 장학금이 수여됐다.

강철은 리더십 장학금은 학업 성취도뿐 아니라 리더십과 공동체 기여 의식, 미래 성장 가능성을 종합적으로 평가해 선발하는 프로그램이다. 워싱턴 지역에 연고를 둔 4년제 대학 인문·사회계열 학생들을 대상으로 운영되며, 한인사회와 미국 사회를 연결하는 차세대 리더 육성을 목표로 하고 있다.

재단을 이끌고 있는 로버트 강 대표는 "올해도 우수한 학생들이 다수 지원해 치열한 경쟁을 펼쳤다"며 "세상을 긍정적으로 변화시키고 공동체 발전에 기여하고자 했던 선친 고 강철은 회장의 뜻을 장학생들이 이어가길 기대한다"고 밝혔다.

이어 "부모님은 1970년대 초 미국으로 이주해 가족과 교육을 최우선 가치로 삼으며 살아오셨다"며 "아버지는 워싱턴 한국유학생회장과 워싱턴한인회장 등을 역임하며 지역사회 발전에 헌신했다. 장학사업을 통해 그 정신을 다음 세대에 전하고 싶다"고 말했다.

장학생으로 선정된 에이든 강 올라자발 학생은 예일대에서 히스토리와 휴머니티를 전공하고 있으며, 지난해 한국 라크로스 국가대표 선수로 활동한 경험을 갖고 있다. 그는 "한국의 문화와 정체성에 자부심을 느낀다"며 "앞으로 한국과 미국을 연결하는 가교 역할을 하고 싶다"고 소감을 전했다.

조이 리 학생은 서면을 통해 "이번 장학금은 단순한 경제적 지원을 넘어 미래를 향해 나아갈 수 있는 자신감과 동기를 부여해 주는 의미 있는 격려"라고 밝혔다. 아로 고 학생 역시 가족을 통해 감사의 뜻을 전달했다.

강철은장학재단은 지난 2020년 별세한 고 강철은 회장의 유지를 계승하기 위해 부인 강연진 여사와 세 자녀(로버트·대니얼·낸시) 부부가 총 20만 달러의 기금을 출연해 2021년 설립했다.

고 강철은 회장은 한국외국어대학교 정치외교학과 출신으로 총학생회장을 역임했으며, 미국 유학 후 워싱턴지구 한국유학생회장과 제20대 워싱턴한인회장을 지내며 한인사회 발전에 기여했다. 이후 언론과 시민사회 활동, 한반도 평화 및 동포사회 공론장 형성에 앞장서며 미주 한인사회의 대표적 리더로 평가받고 있다.

재단은 워싱턴 지역 장학사업과 함께 강 회장의 모교인 한국외국어대학교에도 '강철은 동문 장학금'을 운영하고 있다. 2021년부터 매년 장학생 2명을 선발해 총 5,000달러의 장학금을 지원하며 한국과 미국을 아우르는 글로벌 인재 육성 사업을 지속하고 있다.

강철은장학재단은 앞으로도 장학사업을 통해 학문적 성취와 리더십, 공동체 정신을 갖춘 차세대 인재를 발굴하고 지원함으로써 한인사회와 양국 발전에 기여할 수 있는 미래 지도자 양성에 힘을 쏟을 계획이다.





Kang Chuleun Scholarship Foundation Continues Mission to Foster Next-Generation Korean American Leaders



- Honoring the Legacy of Kang Chuleun : Three Outstanding Students Receive Leadership Scholarships

- Leadership development initiative enters its sixth year since launching in 2021





The Kang Chuleun Scholarship Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing future Korean American leaders through its annual leadership scholarship program.

The Foundation held the 6th Kang Chuleun Leadership Scholarship Award Ceremony on June 17 at the Korea Times conference room in Washington, D.C. This year's recipients were Aiden Kang Olagarbal, a sophomore at Yale University, Aro Ko, a sophomore at Northwestern University, and Joy Lee, a freshman at Northwestern University. Each student received a $2,500 scholarship, for a total of $7,500 awarded.

The Kang Chuleun Leadership Scholarship recognizes students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential, community involvement, and a commitment to making a positive impact on society. The program is open to undergraduate students with ties to the Washington metropolitan area who are pursuing studies in the humanities or social sciences.

Robert Kang, President of the Kang Chuleun Scholarship Foundation, said the Foundation remains dedicated to carrying forward the vision of his late father, Kang Chuleun.

“Once again, we received applications from a remarkable group of talented students,” Kang said. “My father believed deeply in education, leadership, and community service. We hope these scholarship recipients will continue that legacy by becoming leaders who contribute positively to society.”

He added that his parents immigrated to the United States in the early 1970s and devoted themselves to family, education, and community service.

“My father served as president of the Washington Korean Student Association and later as the 20th President of the Korean Association of Washington. He dedicated much of his life to strengthening the Korean American community. Through this scholarship program, we hope to pass those values on to future generations,” he said.

Among this year's recipients, Aiden Kang Olagarbal is studying History and Humanities at Yale University. He previously represented South Korea as a member of the national lacrosse team and spent several months living in Korea.

“I am proud of my Korean heritage and cultural roots,” Olagarbal said. “I hope to build bridges between Korea and the United States and contribute to both countries in meaningful ways.”

Joy Lee, who was unable to attend due to academic commitments, shared her appreciation in a written statement.

“This scholarship represents far more than financial assistance,” Lee said. “It gives me confidence, encouragement, and motivation to pursue my goals and continue striving for excellence.”

Aro Ko was represented at the ceremony by her father, Rev. Hyun Kwon Ko of McLean Korean Presbyterian Church, who expressed gratitude on behalf of his daughter and family.

The Kang Chuleun Scholarship Foundation was established in 2021 following the passing of Kang Chuleun in September 2020. His wife, Yeonjin Kang, together with their children Robert, Daniel, and Nancy, created a $200,000 endowment to continue his lifelong commitment to education, leadership, and community service.

Kang Chuleun, who lived from 1945 to 2020, graduated from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies with a degree in Political Science and Diplomacy and served as president of the student council. After moving to the United States for graduate studies, he became a prominent leader within the Korean American community, serving as President of the Washington Korean Student Association and later as the 20th President of the Korean Association of Washington.

Throughout his career, Kang remained actively involved in journalism, civic leadership, and public affairs. He worked to strengthen Korean American civic engagement, promote constructive public dialogue, and support peace and cooperation on the Korean Peninsula.

In addition to its Washington-area scholarship program, the Foundation also operates the Kang Chuleun Alumni Scholarship at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in South Korea. Since 2021, the Foundation has awarded annual scholarships totaling $5,000 to two students at Kang's alma mater.

The Foundation stated that it will continue expanding its efforts to identify and support talented young leaders who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership, and a strong commitment to serving their communities.

As the scholarship program enters its sixth year, the Kang Chuleun Scholarship Foundation continues to serve as a bridge connecting educational opportunity, leadership development, and community engagement across generations and across borders.



