[팟캐스트/ENG] Vision Life Holdings on Korea Economic TV: Transforming Textile Markets / 한국경제TV외 유수언론보도 친환경 나염산업 판도 바꿀 기술 개발 비젼라이프홀딩스

무폐수 에코잉크 개발 ESG 시대 맞춘 기술개발 비젼라이프홀딩스
국내 한국경제TV외 100여개언론 보도되며 해외 시장 개척 활개
비젼라이프홀딩스, 폐수 없는 친환경 잉크 개발... 한국경제TV 등 유수 언론 보도
유수언론보도 나염산업 판도 바꿀 기술 개발 에코잉크 비젼라이프홀딩스
15년 연구 끝에 탄생한 에코잉크... 해외 러브콜 이어져
" ESG 시대에도 적합"... 환경 보호에 제격
No Water, No Waste: Eco-Friendly Ink Redefines Textile Dyeing"
"From Innovation to Global Impact: VisionLife’s Ink Leads the Green Revolution"
"Saving Water, Saving Time: The Future of Sustainable Dyeing is Here"

 

TSN KOREA 스포팅뉴스 (The Sporting News Korea) 최민준 기자 | Vision Life Holdings’ next-generation eco-friendly zero-waste “Eco Ink” technology, utilizing Digital Textile Printing (DTP), is being recognized by major media outlets such as Korea Economic TV as a game-changing innovation for the global textile industry.
 

This groundbreaking technology is expected to set a new standard in the global textile and dyeing markets by addressing two critical issues: solving environmental problems and improving production efficiency.
 

The issue of wastewater generated in the global textile dyeing process has long been a significant environmental concern. The conventional dyeing process produces large amounts of wastewater, leading to water pollution. Vision Life Holdings’ zero-waste Eco Ink technology fundamentally prevents wastewater generation.
 

This technology is applicable to a variety of fabrics, including nylon, and simplifies the complex dyeing process into a single-step procedure. This not only reduces manpower requirements but also lowers production costs. Furthermore, the printing process itself is designed to minimize environmental impact, drawing significant attention from both domestic and international textile industries.
 

Vision Life Holdings is currently gaining attention in major textile industry hubs such as China, Bangladesh, and Indonesia. In Hangzhou, Shaoxing, the company operates a machinery showroom where various sample works are being conducted. Overseas companies are showing keen interest in exploring the commercial viability of this technology.
 

Chairman Choi Moo-Hyun of Vision Life Holdings stated, “We are receiving pre-orders from major overseas companies and are accelerating efforts to achieve this year’s export goal of over 1,000 tons.”
 

Industry experts anticipate that Vision Life Holdings’ eco-friendly zero-waste Eco Ink technology will not only revolutionize the textile dyeing market but also create new business opportunities in the digital printing market. By addressing both environmental issues and cost efficiency, this technology is expected to establish strong competitiveness in the global textile industry.
 

Looking ahead, Vision Life Holdings plans to file for international patents and expand the dissemination of its technology to major global textile markets, contributing to the establishment of a sustainable industrial ecosystem.

