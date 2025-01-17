TSN KOREA 스포팅뉴스 (The Sporting News Korea) 최민준 인턴기자 | As the electric truck market grows alongside passenger EVs, the development of charging infrastructure has become a pivotal challenge. Saean Automotive, recognized for its innovative electric truck, the E-T30, is aiming to expand its market share by addressing this critical need.



Kim Pil-soo, professor of automotive engineering at Daelim University, emphasized the issue, stating, "The current charging infrastructure for electric trucks is extremely insufficient. Specialized vehicles like articulated trucks require batteries with capacities exceeding 100kWh, making high-capacity rapid charging infrastructure essential." He added, "Saean has the potential to address this problem effectively."



Saean Automotive is leveraging its technical edge in the infrastructure market with its 200kW Level 3 EV chargers. These chargers support DC 200kW rapid charging and boast durability in extreme temperatures, operating reliably between -35℃ and +55℃. Designed to global standards, they feature CCS1 connectors and OCPP1.6 protocol compatibility, with plans to enter the U.S. and Middle Eastern markets. Additionally, the chargers offer user-friendly payment options, including credit cards and RFID cards.



The global market for electric trucks is poised for significant growth. According to Mordor Intelligence, the dump truck and mining truck sectors are projected to grow from $28.76 billion in 2024 to $38 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.73%. The increasing demand for electric trucks in mining and construction highlights the importance of charging infrastructure.





Saean Automotive is advancing customized charging solutions tailored to regional needs and varying standards. In Japan, the company collaborated with TD Lease to develop the E-KUT300, an articulated electric dump truck, and completed the E-T30 to target key markets such as Japan, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. In the U.S., Saean is expanding operations with its Las Vegas headquarters and a research lab in Hanam, South Korea.



Professor Kim remarked, "While Tesla leads the U.S. market with its NACS standard, the global market remains fragmented with diverse charging systems. This presents a significant opportunity for Saean." He also noted that "the specialized truck market is a blue ocean, with significant interest in who will emerge as the dominant player."



Saean Automotive plans to establish a competitive edge across the electric truck ecosystem by expanding its charging infrastructure. This endeavor is not only expected to support electric truck operations but also to evolve into a sustainable revenue model. An industry insider commented, "Saean Automotive is likely to solidify its strong presence in the global market by simultaneously advancing its charging infrastructure and electric truck offerings."