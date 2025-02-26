

TSN KOREA 스포팅뉴스 (The Sporting News Korea) 최민준 기자 | 김용두 회장의 지속 가능한 미래를 위한 리더십이 전 세계 언론에서 큰 반향을 일으키고 있다.

지난 20일, SNS기자연합회는 김용두 회장의 최근 발언과 활동이 350여 개 해외 언론에 보도되었다고 밝혔다. 그의 지구촌 회복을 위한 정신적 가치와 실천적 삶의 중요성이 국제적으로 주목받고 있다.



김용두 회장은 UN SDGs와 ESG 경영을 실천하는 글로벌 리더로서, 기후 변화와 탄소중립, 사회적 책임을 강조하며 다양한 국제적 프로젝트를 이끌고 있다. 특히, ICAE 국제 환경 컨퍼런스를 매년 개최하며 전 세계 전문가와 정책 결정자들과 함께 지속 가능한 발전 방안을 모색해왔다.



이러한 활동은 FOX, AP, 벤징가, KTLA 5, CBS, ABC, NBC 등 해외 주요 언론에서 보도되었으며, 김 회장은 이들 매체에서 "지속 가능한 미래를 위한 실천이 더 이상 선택이 아닌 필수"라고 강조했다. 또한, 김용두 회장은 “우리는 이제 선택의 기로에 서 있으며, 올바른 미래 지도자 발굴과 협력이 무엇보다 중요한 시점이다”라고 말하며, 지속 가능한 발전을 위한 국제적인 협력을 촉구했다.

김 회장은 특히 ESG 경영과 지속 가능한 발전을 위한 글로벌 리더십을 강조하며, "기후 변화, 탄소중립, ESG 경영, 기업의 사회적 책임은 더 이상 미룰 수 없는 과제"라고 지적했다. 또한, "SNS기자연합회와 TSN KOREA는 지속 가능한 미래를 위한 강력한 협력과 실천을 이끌어갈 것"이라고 밝혔다.



김용두 회장의 리더십은 국제적으로도 큰 주목을 받고 있으며, "글로벌 리더들은 이 시대를 이끌어가는 중요한 역할을 해야 한다"는 메시지를 계속해서 전달하고 있다. 특히, 김 회장은 중동, 유럽, 아시아 등 여러 지역의 주요 지도자들과 협력해 지구촌 회복을 위한 공동의 노력을 강조하고 있으며, 이러한 비전은 다양한 해외 매체에 보도되며 점차 그 영향력을 확대해 나가고 있다.



김용두 회장은 이어서 "지속 가능한 미래를 위한 실천을 통해 전 세계가 함께 행동해야 한다"며, 각국 정부와 기업들이 사회적 책임을 다할 수 있도록 지속적으로 노력하겠다고 다짐했다.



이러한 글로벌 활동을 통해 김용두 회장은 사회적 가치와 정신적 가치를 회복하며, 전 세계가 함께 더 나은 미래를 만들어갈 수 있다는 메시지를 계속해서 전파하고 있다.





Sustainable Future ESG Vision : Yong-doo Kim, Chairman of SNS Journalists Federation in South Korea



- ICAE 2025 (The International Conference in Action for the Earth Environment) Scheduled for November at the National Assembly Member’s Hall of Korea



Yong-doo Kim, Chairman of SNS Journalist Federation & TSN KOREA, actively engages with leaders across various fields domestically and internationally to build a sustainable future. He emphasizes the importance of ESG management, environmental responsibility, economic growth, and social accountability to global leaders and corporations.

UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and ESG management are no longer optional but essential. Both businesses and individuals must take action as part of a collective responsibility in this era.

Chairman Yong-doo Kim spearheads various global projects to highlight companies implementing ESG management and to expand discussions on sustainable futures.

He hosts the International Environmental Conference annually, bringing together experts, businesses, and policymakers worldwide to explore solutions for sustainable development.

What Does a Sustainable Future Mean According to Chairman Yong-doo Kim?

A sustainable future includes the following key elements:

✔ Proposing policies to implement all 169 UN SDGs

✔ Expanding corporate social responsibility through ESG management

✔ Strengthening global cooperation for environmental protection and carbon neutrality

✔ Identifying and supporting outstanding companies and individuals practicing ESG management

✔ Enhancing education and media roles for a sustainable future

✔ Discovering and collaborating with future leaders in each country

Based on these principles, Chairman Yong-doo Kim actively encourages businesses and individuals to contribute to environmental and social progress through innovative practices.

“Climate change, carbon neutrality, ESG management, and corporate social responsibility are urgent tasks that can no longer be postponed.” - Chairman Yong-doo Kim

Global Leadership for a Sustainable Future – the International Environmental Conference & Awards

To support and recognize global leaders practicing ESG management and sustainable development, SNS Journalists Federation organizes the ICAE International Conference & Awards annually.

The SNS Journalists Federation spotlight companies and individuals committed to sustainability through this award ceremony. By sharing their success stories, they help expand the adoption of ESG management.

Chairman Yong-doo Kim’s ESG Vision : Action Is the Answer!

“Sustainable futures require ESG management and the implementation of UN SDGs. It is no longer a choice—corporations and individuals must act together to create real change.” – Chairman Yong-doo Kim

ESG management and Sustainable development are now critical responsibilities, not only for global corporations but also for small businesses, startups, and individual investors.

Chairman Yong-doo Kim leads discussions on ESG and sustainable futures through the SNS Journalists Federation, TSN KOREA, and Daily Union News (SNSJTV). He helps businesses and individuals explore concrete action plans.

‘Together’, Choosing a Better Future

We now stand at a crossroads. It is time to identify and invest in the right future leaders. Moving away from extreme conflicts and disputes, efforts toward rational thinking and the restoration of humanity have never been more crucial.

This year, through concrete action, the global community must come together. We must prevent history from regressing and ensure that future generations inherit a better world. The voices of responsible adults must grow louder to awaken political, economic, cultural, and social awareness.

Chairman Yong-doo Kim said, “The SNS Journalists Federation, TSN KOREA, and Daily Union News (SNSJTV) will lead strong collaborations and actions for a sustainable future.”