Reporter Kim Min-je | Dabolink, a network security and solutions specialist, is foregrounding its strategic integration with the RoadRunner platform, signaling its transformation from a simple security Wi-Fi equipment supplier to an intelligent communications and security integrated platform company.

Following the announcement of its plan to strengthen financial soundness, expand transparent IR, and pursue shareholder-friendly policies in parallel to allay investor concerns raised by the recent stock price decline and financial instability, the company also announced on the 24th that it would present the technology merger with Roadrunner as a key axis for future growth with a total strategic investment of KRW 2.5 billion.

Dabolink's commitment to Roadrunner goes beyond simple collaboration or a robotics technology partnership. Roadrunner possesses a platform and robotics technology capable of large-scale data processing, AI-based analytics, and automated workflow design, making it ideal for real-time event processing and building integrated control environments.

It's already expanding its business in industrial settings. This differentiation from companies that merely offer visions of future robots is what led Dabolink to choose to merge with Roadrunner at such a critical juncture.

By combining Dabolink's expertise in wireless network design, construction, and operation with RoadRunner's AI analysis engine and robot integration design, Dabolink can expand its design to encompass both network infrastructure and data intelligence.

The core of this merged strategy is "intelligent integrated control." While existing network security environments focused on rule-based detection and post-event response, the application of a RoadRunner-based AI analysis system and robotics technology enables real-time traffic anomaly detection, threat prediction, and automated response processes.

The massive amount of log, traffic, and terminal data collected at the wireless network edge is linked to a central analytics engine, enabling ultra-low-latency analysis and immediate blocking systems to operate simultaneously, making it immediately applicable to industrial sites. Dabolink's wireless network technology is competitive in areas such as RF design, large-scale terminal connectivity, edge computing integration, and high-speed traffic processing for enterprise use.

If RoadRunner's AI-integrated analysis capabilities are combined with the integrated robot development control system, a structure will be created that goes beyond simple network connections and evolves the network itself into an "intelligent decision system." This can extend beyond security threat detection to include network optimization, automatic traffic distribution, and predictive fault management.

The convergence of communications networks and AI-based integrated control has significant structural implications for future industrial markets. Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, smart factories, smart cities, national defense, and robotics automation require infrastructure capable of analyzing and controlling data generated by numerous IoT terminals, sensors, and edge devices in real time.

Simple communications infrastructure is insufficient; a network combined with data intelligence is essential. Dabolink and Roadrunner's convergence of "communications + AI + security + robots + integrated control design"—targeting these industrial demands—is interpreted as a practical and significant strategy that can achieve both short- and long-term business goals.

This isn't just a technological upgrade; it's a redefinition of the business model. This strategy shifts from a sales-centric approach to a platform-as-a-service structure, evolving to generate recurring revenue through ongoing control and data analysis services and integrated robot control design even after network deployment.

From an investor perspective, short-term performance volatility and long-term platform value expansion can serve as important indicators. A Dabolink representative stated that the phased integration strategy with Roadrunner "is an impactful strategic turning point that will enable both companies to secure global competitiveness beyond technological collaboration."

This is interpreted as a commitment to presenting an innovative image to the market while also presenting a clear growth roadmap to shareholders. The platform expansion strategy, coupled with a financial stabilization strategy, is seen as a dual strategy aimed at simultaneously improving the company's constitution and securing a leading position in future markets.

Ultimately, this convergence can be interpreted as a declaration of the telecommunications network company's evolution into an AI-based intelligent security platform company and an integrated control design company for automated robot manufacturing and design. By combining network infrastructure and data analysis capabilities, Dabolink will secure the potential to move beyond a simple security solutions provider and establish itself as a key infrastructure provider in the future integrated control design ecosystem for the robotics industry.

This is seen as a strategic move to improve the structural constitution through technological convergence and secure differentiated competitiveness in the global market. Dabolink is fully aware of the concerns of shareholders and, while regaining trust through a proper process, has built and designed an integrated control system for robot manufacturing, automation design, and expansion of communication technologies that Dabolink must secure for the future industrial restructuring.

Currently,Roadrunner has secured major domestic manufacturing companies such as Samsung, Hanwha, Hyosung, and Hyundai Motors as client references, and is actively engaged in automation consulting and smart factory system construction. In particular, the ROS 2.0-based robot control solution and AMR that utilizes AI object recognition technology have proven their technological competitiveness in actual industrial settings.Roadrunner is a smart factory specialist company comprised of CEO Kim Shin, who previously headed the Smart Factory Business Unit at Samsung SDS, and practical experts who have carried out large-scale manufacturing IT projects at Samsung Electronics and other companies. It possesses full-stack turnkey service capabilities that encompass IT consulting, MES (Manufacturing Execution System) construction, and autonomous robot (AMR) design and production.

The business expansion vision is a strong and impactful foundation for future technology that can secure short-term and long-term sales on a different level from the business business presented so far, and it is being evaluated by robotics industry experts as having a symbolic meaning of securing the momentum to run again by announcing a strategic investment of 2.5 billion won from Dabolink.Lim Sang-hyun, CEO of Dabolink, said, “This investment is not a simple equity investment, but a strategic decision to create a new revenue model and growth engine by combining Dabolink’s network infrastructure and private 5G technology with Roadrunner’s intelligent smart factory and autonomous robot solutions. We plan to finalize the acquisition of additional shares and foster Roadrunner as a key subsidiary for conquering the private 5G-based smart factory automation market.”



