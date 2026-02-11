TSN KOREA (Haeri, Park) | On February 10, 2026, at 2 p.m., the 2025 Chairman’s Commendation Ceremony (Seoul Region) was held at the Convention Hall of the Baekbeom Kim Gu Memorial Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Korea.



At the event, Jeong Im-haeng, Vice Chairman of the Gangnam-gu (Seoul) Council of the Advisory Council for Democratic and Peaceful Unification and Chairman of Famoso Co., Ltd., was awarded the Chairman’s Commendation of the Advisory Council for Democratic and Peaceful Unification.

The ceremony was organized to honor advisory council members and officials who have dedicated themselves to laying the groundwork for peaceful unification of the Korean Peninsula and to the development of local communities. Approximately 300 guests from Korea and abroad attended the event and shared in the celebration.

Jeong Im-haeng, who drew particular attention at the ceremony, was recognized for his outstanding contributions to peaceful unification and social integration. His achievements include revitalizing regional networks and promoting practical public–private cooperation projects.

In particular, his active involvement in peace-related initiatives and citizen-oriented social contribution programs, as well as his central role in facilitating communication by bringing together diverse voices within the Gangnam-gu community, served as key factors behind his receipt of the commendation.

The event began with an opening ceremony hosted by advisory council member Hong Min-hee, followed by a special lecture delivered by Kim Dong-yup, Director of the University of North Korean Studies. The lecture, titled “The Reality and Challenges of the Korean Peninsula in 2026: Designing Peace,” provided an opportunity to reflect on the values of peace that local communities must put into practice amid rapidly changing circumstances.

During the subsequent awards ceremony, recipients including Jeong Im-haeng took the stage, where their achievements were formally recognized as those of key leaders working at the local level.

In his acceptance speech, Jeong emphasized that the commendation was not merely an individual honor, but rather the result of collective cooperation built through communication between the local community and the advisory council.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the core values of peace and cooperation upheld by the Advisory Council for Democratic and Peaceful Unification, and expressed his determination to continue addressing regional challenges and promoting social integration with humility and dedication.

Looking ahead, Jeong outlined plans to strengthen linkages between the younger generation and the local community, and to expand programs aimed at reinforcing social responsibility.



He stressed his vision of spreading a region-based model of mutual growth and establishing a cooperative framework in which citizens and businesses can work together to create a sustainable future.

The Chairman’s Commendation Ceremony concluded with a special lecture, the presentation of awards in each category, a commemorative group photo, and a shared pledge to continue efforts toward peace.



