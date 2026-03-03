According to Heo’s side, the conflict began after certain individuals approached him, offering to assist with the operation of Sky Palace. During that process, disagreements allegedly arose over the transfer of management control and the provision of substantial funds, which later escalated into a broader dispute. However, these claims reflect Heo’s position, and the relevant facts are expected to be determined through ongoing legal proceedings.

Heo’s representatives also claim that some individuals raised allegations regarding the management of Sky Palace funds and organized rallies and public criticism campaigns. The specific position of the opposing side has not been independently confirmed.

In a written statement, Heo asserted that there was pressure suggesting that if he did not comply with certain demands, the matter would be escalated into criminal charges. He stated that he has secured text messages and audio recordings related to these claims. The authenticity and legal significance of such materials are expected to be assessed during the investigation and trial process.

A close associate of Heo described the situation at the time as going beyond a typical internal dispute. The associate further stated that there were related rallies and legal complaints, and that in some instances, court rulings had found individuals guilty of charges such as spreading false information and defamation. However, the specific details and scope of those rulings require separate verification.

In a separate matter, allegations have been raised that an individual threatened Heo while demanding a large sum of money. That case is reportedly currently on trial at the Uijeongbu District Court, and the final determination of the facts will depend on the court’s ruling.

Heo’s side also stated that subsequent complaints and accusations were filed against him, including alleged violations of the Political Funds Act, embezzlement, and fraud, followed by an additional complaint alleging sexual misconduct. They further claimed that there may have been procedural issues in the preparation of statements related to the sexual misconduct allegation. No final legal determination has yet been made on these matters.

Heo and his associates characterize the series of complaints and legal actions as stemming from a conflict over the management rights and financial control of Sky Palace. They say they have presented documents, including corporate registry records, to support their position. At the same time, the claims and evidence submitted by the parties who filed the complaints will also be subject to review by investigative authorities and the courts.

Heo stated, “The core of the case is simple. If it is clearly confirmed whether there were demands and documents containing threats, the essence of the matter will come to light.” He also maintains that his detention is unjustified.

As investigations and court proceedings are ongoing, the final conclusions will ultimately depend on judicial decisions.