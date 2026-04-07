



TSN KOREA 장우혁 기자 | 전 세계 이용자를 보유한 러닝 운동 기록 애플리케이션 스트라바(Strava)에서 대한민국 동해에 위치한 독도를 일본식 명칭인 ‘다케시마’로 표기한 사실이 확인되며 논란이 확산되고 있다.

서경덕 성신여대 교수는 최근 누리꾼 제보를 통해 해당 사실을 확인했다고 밝혔다. 스트라바는 울릉도에 위치한 ‘독도 전망대 케이블카’가 ‘다케시마 전망대 케이블카’로 잘못 표기해 놨다.

서 교수는 즉각 스트라바 측에 항의 메일을 발송했다. 그는 독도가 역사적, 지리적, 국제법적으로 명백한 대한민국 영토라는 점을 강조하며, 일본식 표기 사용은 명백한 오류라고 지적했다.

또한 독도 관련 영상 자료를 함께 전달하며 조속한 시정을 요구했다.

서 교수는 스트라바가 전 세계 라이더와 러닝 커뮤니티에서 사실상 표준 플랫폼으로 활용되는 만큼, 잘못된 지명 표기는 국제 인식에 영향을 미칠 수 있다고 우려했다.

실제로 글로벌 플랫폼에서 독도 표기 오류는 반복적으로 발생하고 있다. 일부 지도 서비스에서는 ‘리앙쿠르 암초(Liancourt Rocks)’ 또는 일본식 명칭으로 표기되는 사례가 지속적으로 확인되고 있다.

항공기 추적 앱 등 다른 글로벌 서비스에서도 일본식 명칭 사용 논란이 이어지며 디지털 공간에서의 영토 표기 문제가 지속적으로 제기되고 있다.

서 교수는 “이용자들의 지속적인 제보와 관심이 잘못된 표기를 바로잡는 데 중요한 역할을 한다”고 강조했다.

Korea 'Dokdo' Labeling Controversy Spreads…Global Running App Under Fire Again

Strava mislabels Dokdo facilities with Japanese name

A controversy has erupted after Strava, one of the world’s largest fitness tracking applications, was found to label Dokdo with the Japanese name “Takeshima.”

Professor Seo Gyeong-deok of Sungshin Women’s University in South Korea stated that the issue was identified through user reports. A facility on Ulleungdo Island, the “Dokdo Observatory Cable Car,” was incorrectly labeled as the “Takeshima Observatory Cable Car.”

Seo immediately sent a protest email to Strava, emphasizing that Dokdo is clearly Korean territory from historical, geographical, and international legal perspectives. He pointed out that the use of the Japanese name is incorrect.

He also attached related video materials and requested prompt correction.

Seo warned that since Strava functions as a de facto standard platform for global cycling and running communities, such mislabeling could influence international perception.

(AI Automatic Translation)